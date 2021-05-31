Charges against me false, misleading: DC

May 31, 2021

‘Every rupee spent on COVID care and management accounted for’

Mysore/Mysuru: Facing a scathing attack from MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri has stated that her only goal and focus is to make Mysuru COVID-free and save people. The DC released the expenditure details with a note to the media where she took pot-shots against netas. She, however, did not name the MP.

She refuted the allegations and said the charges against her were both false and misleading. She said every rupee spent on COVID care and management was accounted for and her integrity is impeccable.

“I have been the target of non-stop, motivated and personal attacks from the day I joined Mysuru as DC. I have ignored them as, during the pandemic, I shall devote each ounce of my energy to COVID-19 control,” she said.

“When personal attacks did not distract the District Administration from its COVID work, now false and irresponsible statements with respect to COVID-19 management have started. These statements, though false, but coming from persons holding high responsible positions create panic, shake confidence of the people and actually harm the fight against COVID-19,” she regretted.

Remarkable feat

At 72 percent, Mysuru has the highest vaccination percentage in the State and this has been achieved by tireless work. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is one of the lowest in the State and testing is about 150 percent of the target given by State. Explaining the work point-by-point, she said that Mysuru was the first district to implement Computerised Bed Allotment System in November 2020. COVID Mitra initiative to give the promptest healthcare to COVID patients is a model for the State, she said.

“More than 30,000 patients have been given medical consultations. Contact tracing, quarantine watch of primary contacts is silently and tirelessly going on and thousands of primary contacts are tracked and tested every day. We had a foresight of that on April 13 itself and we attempted to screen travellers from Bengaluru. The cases are on the decline and we are working towards COVID-free Mysuru by July 1, 2021,” she added.

“Mysuru got the Disaster Management Funds for management of COVID-19 from March 2020 until today. No specific allegation has been made whatsoever. And anyone is welcome to scrutinise the accounts. Each and every expenditure has been as per financial norms, prescribed procedure and guidelines of Government. In any case, all these expenditures are subject to audit by CAG in due course and present issues are being raised for extraneous reasons,” the DC noted.

Expenditure details from March 2020

Govt. released Rs. 41 crore; Rs. 36 crore spent so far