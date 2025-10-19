Chasing Gold through Snow

October 19, 2025

Kodagu’s Thekkada Bhavani becomes the first Indian woman to win international skiing medals

While many youngsters influenced by Bollywood dream of entering the world of glamour and fame, here is a girl who chose a very different path — the icy slopes of the mountains. Inspired by adventure and driven by determination, she turned her passion for mountaineering into a historic achievement, becoming the first Indian woman to win medals at an international-level cross-country skiing championship.

A native of Napoklu in Kodagu district, Thekkada Bhavani Nanjunda defied all odds to make not just her hometown, but the entire State and Nation proud. She clinched bronze medals in the 5 km distance race and 1.3 km sprint at the South American Cross-Country Skiing FIS Competition held at Corralco, Chile, in September this year.

Bhavani has represented India at several prestigious international events, including the Nordic World Championships and the Asian Winter Games. A multiple medal winner at the Khelo India Games and the National Skiing Championship, she is now rigorously training to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Daughter of Thekkada Nanjunda (Shambu) and Parvathi (Divya) of Perur village near Napoklu, Bhavani draws her strength from her roots and family support. Her younger sister, Thekkada Seethamma, works for a private firm in Bengaluru.

Star of Mysore caught up with the trailblazing athlete to learn more about her journey, challenges and preparations for the upcoming Olympics. Excerpts…

Bhavani (second from right) seen with her father Thekkada Nanjunda (Shambu), mother Parvathi (Divya) and younger sister Thekkada Seethamma.

Star of Mysore (SOM): How did your journey in cross-country skiing begin?

Bhavani: It all started after I watched the movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. That’s when I first learned about the majestic Himalayan mountain range, which inspired me to join the NCC Air Wing during my college days.

In 2014, I attended a mountaineering camp in Manali — that was my first encounter with snow, something we never see back home in Kodagu. The experience changed my life completely. I wanted to explore the mountains more deeply and decided to take up skiing so I could glide down the peaks I climbed. Over time, I discovered cross-country skiing and fell in love with it for the endurance, precision, and mental strength it demands.

SOM: What inspired you to pursue adventure sports, and cross-country skiing in particular?

Bhavani: I’ve always been drawn to the outdoors and adventure. But my biggest inspiration came from Marit Bjørgen of Norway — one of the greatest cross-country skiers in history. Her strength, determination, and consistency truly motivated me. Watching her made me want to follow that path and represent India in a sport that very few from our country have even attempted.

SOM: Cross-country skiing is known for its toughness. How did you master such a demanding sport?

Bhavani: It’s been a long and challenging journey. I had no background in snow sports and limited access to proper facilities in the beginning. But I stayed consistent — training first in India, then in New Zealand, and later in Europe. Each season taught me something new — from refining my technique to building endurance and mental resilience. It’s a constant process of learning, and even today, every single day on the snow feels like an opportunity to improve.

SOM: How does it feel to be the only Indian woman to win cross-country skiing medals at an international event?

Bhavani: It’s an incredibly proud and emotional feeling. Standing on the podium with the Indian flag was one of the most special moments of my life. But beyond the medals, it’s about proving that Indian athletes can compete in winter sports at the highest level. I hope my journey inspires more youngsters, especially girls, to explore lesser-known sports and believe that nothing is impossible.

SOM: How have your parents supported you throughout your journey?

Bhavani: My parents have been my biggest strength. Even though they didn’t fully understand the sport initially, they always believed in me and supported my dreams. Their encouragement gave me the courage to pursue such an unconventional path. Every achievement of mine belongs to them as much as it does to me.

SOM: Now that you have reached the international stage, what is your next goal?

Bhavani: My primary focus is the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. I want to qualify and represent India with strong performances on the world stage. At the same time, I hope to raise awareness about winter sports and help build better infrastructure in India, so the next generation has opportunities I didn’t have.

SOM: What advice would you give to youngsters wanting to take up cross-country skiing?

Bhavani: I would say, just start. Don’t wait for perfect conditions or ideal facilities. Passion and perseverance can take you a long way. Cross-country skiing challenges you physically and mentally, but it also teaches resilience, patience, and self-belief. If I could do it, coming from a small town in South India, anyone can.