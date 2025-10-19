Dr. K.B. Ganapathy Memorial Road Race held in Mysuru

October 19, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 19 (MK&VNS)- Hundreds of school and college students took part in the Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) Memorial Road Race organised by Mysore Athletics Club at University of Mysore Athletic Ground (Oval Grounds) in city this morning.

The event was inaugurated by senior journalist Amshi Prasannakumar.

The event was held in five categories — Children below 5 years (100 mts), Primary School (Boys and Girls – 400 mts), Higher Primary School (Boys and Girls – 800 mts), High School (Boys and Girls – 1.5 km) and PUC (Boys and Girls – 2 km). Winners were awarded with medals and cash prizes.

Mysore Athletics Club President Dr. Chainsingh Rajpurohit presided. Senior Journalist Narasimhamurthy, University of Mysore’s Department of Physical Education (DPE) Director Dr. C. Venkatesh, KSA (Bengaluru) Pistol Sharp Shooter H.D. Aravind Gowda, Social Worker Harish Moganna, Mysore Athletics Club Patron Dr. C. Krishna, Secretary M. Yogendra, Organising Secretary G.R. Prabhakar and Executive Committee Members were present.

Results

Primary School (400 mts Run) Boys: 1. N. Pavan (BVB, Mysuru), 2. U. Rishaan (St. Joseph’s School), 3. Aryan Kavan (DPIRS), 4. S. Kashish (BVB), 5. S. Surya (MWLSS), 6. Sayug Kuttappa (Podar International School) and 7. Ganvith. G. Gowda (KNC).

Girls: 1. E. Uthra (BVB, Mysuru), 2. B.P. Vriddhi Ponnanna (Gnanaganga School), 3. C. Sinchana (Kurubur), 4. Sinchana (Kurubur), 5. Sanvi (Kurubur) and 6. Lalitya (Christ Public School).

Higher Primary School (800 mts) Boys: 1. N. Subash Gowda (New Oxford Public School), 2. M.S. Vishal (Baden Powell Public School), 3. N. Tanmay (BVB, Mysuru), 4. Janvik (DAV Public School), 5. K.S. Anush (BVB) and 6. S.M. Ayush (BVB).

Girls: 1. R. Niha (St. Joseph’s School), 2. K.M. Pragathi (Vidya Darshini, Kurubur), 3. M. Meghna (Vidya Darshini, Kurubur), 4. S. Prakruthi (Vidya Darshini, Kurubur), 5. Bindu (Vidya Darshini, Kurubur) and 6. M.K. Gowri (BVB, Mysuru).

High School (1.5 km) Boys: 1. P. Lasith Kishore (Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala), 2. S. Shreyas (Rotary West), 3. H.V. Chirag (VVS B.M. Shree School), 4. Chiranth H.G. Gowda (KNCIGS, Mysuru), 5. V. Sudarshan Jain (Capital Public School) and 6. M. Meghanath Gowda (K.P. Convent).

Girls: 1. Inchara (Kurubur Club), 2. Mamatha (Kurubur Club), 3. S. Jayashree (Sri Chamundeshwari Sports Club), 4. H. Saha (St. Joseph’s School), 5. Divyashree (Sri Chamundeshwari Sports Club) and 6. Varsha (DAV Public School).

PUC (2 km) Boys: 1. K.U. Omkar (SBRR Mahajana PU College), 2. Varun (Vidya Jyothi PU College), 3. M. Dileep (Vivekananda College), 4. R. Srujan (Vivekananda College), 5. P. Yashwanth (Vivekananda College) and 6. R. Koushik (Vijaya Vittala PU College).

Girls: 1. N. Manasa (Kurubur), 2. S. Ankitha (Kurubur), 3. Deepashree (Kurubur), 4. M. Ananya (Kurubur), 5. Manasa (Kurubur) and 6. N. Vaishnavi (Mysuru).