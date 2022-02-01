Cheating: TV Centre owner lodges complaint against manager

February 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the manager of Srikanteshwara TV Centre, Sharadadevinagar branch, had obtained loans from finance companies using the documents of customers and thus cheating customers as well as the company, the owner of the TV Centre has lodged a complaint against the manager with Saraswathipuram Police.

In his complaint, TV Centre owner S. Umesh has stated that manager Anandakumar had cheated his customers and the company and has gone absconding.

Details: Customers, opting to purchase household articles including TV, washing machine, fridge etc., have to give a copy of their Aadhaar card and other related documents for approval of loans from private finance firms.

After the finance companies approve the loan, the TV Centre will then give the required item to the customer and the finance company will get the monthly instalment transferred directly from the customer’s bank account.

On Nov. 6, 2021, one Lakshmi, a resident of Janata Nagar, visited the TV Centre at Sharadadevinagar and purchased a new LED TV on loan by producing all relevant documents. But manager Anandakumar, using the Aadhaar card of Lakshmi and creating a fake address and photo, had obtained loans from private finance firms on Nov. 13, 17, 29 and on Dec. 9, had sold various electronic items to many shops, thus cheating customers and the company, Umesh has stated in the complaint.

Umesh has further stated that when he contacted the finance companies, he came to know that Anandakumar had not only used the documents of Lakshmi but had also used documents of many customers and had obtained loans.

Umesh, in his complaint, has also mentioned the customers who have been cheated and shops in Mysuru, Hunsur, Holenarasipur and other places where TVs, washing machines and other electronic items have been sold by Anandakumar.

Following the complaint by Umesh on Jan. 20, Saraswathipuram Police, based on the serial numbers of electronic items and addresses where they were sold, have recovered more than 30 items and are in the process of recovering many more electronic items. The Police have also launched a hunt to trace and nab Anandakumar, Police sources said.

Complaint lodged for spreading false message

Meanwhile, Umesh, alleging that a few people were spreading false message that the owner of the TV Centre had cheated customers, has lodged a complaint with Saraswathipuram Police.

Umesh has stated that it was Sharadadevinagar Branch manager Anandakumar who had cheated the customers by misusing customers’ documents and obtaining loans from private finance firms but a few were spreading false messages on social media that it was the TV Centre owner who had cheated customers.