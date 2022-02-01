Uncertainty continues over MUDA Commissioner
News

Uncertainty continues over MUDA Commissioner

February 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) ordered re-instatement of KAS Officer Dr. D.B. Natesh as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner, uncertainty regarding who should hold the post has returned.

The Government had ordered transfer of the then MUDA Commissioner Dr. Natesh as CESC General Manager on Jan.10 and subsequently appointed G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who was serving at Belagavi, as MUDA Commissioner. Dinesh Kumar took charge on Jan.17.

But questioning his transfer, Dr. Natesh moved the KAT, which on Monday (Jan. 31) ordered his re-instatement as MUDA Commissioner.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning about the KAT order, Dinesh Kumar said that he was in Bengaluru today on official work. Pointing out that he learnt that the KAT has ordered the re-instatement of Dr. Natesh as MUDA Commissioner, he said that he does not know what decision the Government will  take following the KAT order.

Maintaining that he is yet undecided on whether to move the KAT seeking his continuance as MUDA Commissioner, Dinesh Kumar said that everything depends on the Government’s decision right now.

Meanwhile, Dr. Natesh, who has reportedly obtained a KAT order on his re-instatement as MUDA Commissioner yesterday,  could not be contacted for his comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching