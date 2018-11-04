‘Cheetah’ Police motorcycle launched at Nanjangud

Nanjangud: Adding more teeth to its personnel, the Police Department on Oct.31 launched ‘Cheetah’ motorbikes for its personnel at Nanjangud town. The two-wheelers will be used for combating crimes and to come to the rescue of victims.

Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP C. Mallick, speaking after launching the two-wheelers, asked Police Sub-Inspectors and their personnel coming under Nanjangud Sub-Division to regularly visit Police Bhavan in the town.

He also read out a pledge that the Police force was always ready for ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Personnel from all Police Station of the Sub-Division were present during the launch.