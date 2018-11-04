CREDAI Youth Wing launched
Mysuru: Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) launched its sister organisation ‘CREDAI Youth Wing’ at a function held at a private hotel in city yesterday.

Launching the new wing, CREDAI State President Dr. V.K. Jagadish opined that CREDAI was striving to provide houses for people of all strata of society.

CREDAI National Joint Secretary K. Sriram observed that the country was rich in human resources who can contribute for economic growth of the nation. He advised youth not to join hands with corrupt elements in society.

He expressed happiness that a youth wing has evolved from CREDAI.

CREDAI Mysuru Chapter President Y.G. Chinnaswamy, Youth Wing President Sandeep Subramanya, Murali, Rajiv Krishna and Shraddha Patak were present.

November 4, 2018

