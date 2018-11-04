Achievers feted at ‘Kavya Dasara Kavi Sammelana’
Mysuru:  Hoysala Kannada Sangha and Savigannada Pathrika Balaga had organised a ‘Kavya Dasara Kavi Sammelana’ in memory of Dr. D.L. Vijayakumari recently at Sarada Vilas Law College here recently.

Dasara Awards were presented to 15 achievers in various fields by Administrative Advisor H.S. Gopinath.

The awardees are as follows:  A. Hemaganga, S. Siddachar, Champavati Shivanna, Nihal, Dr. N.K. Kodandarama, Dr. Jamunarani Mirle, Yashoda Ramakrishna, Savita Prabhakar, Shanta Kumari, S. Ravishankar, Kalihundi Shivakumar, Prof. R.A. Kumar, Srikanta Sharma, Sathyesh N. Bellur and Maanusha.

Earlier inaugurating the programme, Littérateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar said that Navaratri Utsava should bond the minds and emotions of people. He opined that a poem should have good substance which can eradicate social evils in society.

Over 40 poets from Kalaburagi, Honnavar, Sirsi and other places recited their poems at the event.

Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Vangipura Mutt graced the occasion. Sangha Gen. Secretary Ranganath welcomed. Writer K. Bhyrava Murthy presided over the event.

