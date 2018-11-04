Smart cards to prevent illegal occupants in UoM Hostels
Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has taken strong measures to evict those who are illegally occupying the hostel rooms.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna has come forward to put a stop to those staying in the University hostels illegally, utilise the facilities and also use strong arm tactics against the students besides committing atrocities.

The UoM is introducing ‘Biometric’ system in all its 12 hostels and will distribute ‘Smart Cards’ to all the genuine hostelites.

There are nearly 2,000 students in the hostels and they are being provided lodging, food and other facilities. However, there were complaints that a few outsiders would occupy the hostels illegally, indulge in illegal activities and trouble the students. Hence, this step has been taken.

Even though several steps were taken in the past to evict unauthorised people from staying in the hostel, the effect was not up to the expected levels. This is also becoming an economic burden on the University. In order to prevent all this, the new system is being introduced, said Prof. Rajanna.

First, Biometric system will be introduced in the Old Students’ Hostel and Smart Cards distributed to them. Later, it will be implemented in all other hostels.

