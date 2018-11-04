Hazarath Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary celebrations at Tipu Hall on Nov.10
News

Hazarath Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary celebrations at Tipu Hall on Nov.10

Mysuru: The 269th birth anniversary celebrations of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Shaheed, organised by Afroz Pasha, Secretary of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Shaheed Welfare & Urus Committee, will be held on Nov. 10 at 2 pm at Madrasa-e-Quwatul Islam, Tipu Hall, Meena Bazar on Sawday Road in city.

The celebrations will be held under the Chairmanship of former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, who is also the Chairman of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Wakf Estate, Srirangapatna and under the guidance of Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff and Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Breakfast has been organised at 6 am on Nov.10 at Tipu Hall and floral tributes will be offered at 3 pm after Fatha Khani followed by Duwa to the tomb of Tipu Sultan at Ganjam in Srirangapatna.

MLC Rizwan Arshad, former Corporator and President, Mysuru Dist. Tipu Sultan Urus & Welfare Committee Naseeruddin Babu, former MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar,  former DCC Minority Department Press Secretary Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi, and others will participate.

For details, contact Afroz Pasha on Mob: 93798-56537.

November 4, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching