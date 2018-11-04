Hazarath Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary celebrations at Tipu Hall on Nov.10

Mysuru: The 269th birth anniversary celebrations of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Shaheed, organised by Afroz Pasha, Secretary of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Shaheed Welfare & Urus Committee, will be held on Nov. 10 at 2 pm at Madrasa-e-Quwatul Islam, Tipu Hall, Meena Bazar on Sawday Road in city.

The celebrations will be held under the Chairmanship of former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, who is also the Chairman of Hazarath Tipu Sultan Wakf Estate, Srirangapatna and under the guidance of Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff and Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Breakfast has been organised at 6 am on Nov.10 at Tipu Hall and floral tributes will be offered at 3 pm after Fatha Khani followed by Duwa to the tomb of Tipu Sultan at Ganjam in Srirangapatna.

MLC Rizwan Arshad, former Corporator and President, Mysuru Dist. Tipu Sultan Urus & Welfare Committee Naseeruddin Babu, former MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar, former DCC Minority Department Press Secretary Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi, and others will participate.

For details, contact Afroz Pasha on Mob: 93798-56537.