Chennai Central – Mysuru Daily Superfast Express rescheduled
Chennai Central – Mysuru Daily Superfast Express rescheduled

July 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) has rescheduled timings of Train No. 12609.

Accordingly, Train No. 12609 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Daily Superfast Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on July 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30, Aug.1, 2, 6 and 8 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from MGR Chennai Central due to fixed time traffic block for maintenance of assets. 

Temporary stoppage

Train No. 12253/12254 Yesvantpur – Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur Anga Weekly Express will be provided with two minutes temporary stoppage at Sultanganj Station for clearance of rush during Shravani Mela period from July 14 to Aug.12. Accordingly, Train No. 12253 Yesvantpur – Bhagalpur Anga Weekly Express will arrive/depart Sultanganj Station at 08:42/08:44 am and Train No. 12254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur Anga Weekly Express will arrive/depart Sultanganj Station at 02:01/02:03 pm on nominated days, according to a press release from Aneesh Hegde,

Chief Public Relations Officer,      SWR, Hubballi.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Chennai Central – Mysuru Daily Superfast Express rescheduled”

  1. Jai says:
    July 10, 2022 at 7:39 pm

    Please write sensible articles, with proper timings..rescheduled 30 mts late or late?

