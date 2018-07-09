Chennai-Mysuru flights evoke good response

Mysuru: The flight services between Chennai and Mysuru has been receiving very good response and the Union government’s UDAAN scheme, which began from April this year, has met with good success in this sector.

The circuit is logging 90 per cent occupancy from both the sides — from Mysuru to Chennai and Chennai to Mysuru. The reason for good response is the existing flexible timing. Not only the businessmen and corporate officials have started using the flights at regular intervals, but even tourists have started to use these flights frequently.

Since the launch of the commercial flights’ operation from Mysuru, this is for the first time that such response and demand has been created. Every day the flight to Chennai from Mysuru departs at 7.55 pm and reaches Chennai at 8.55 pm and from Chennai it departs at 6.20 pm and reaches Mysuru at 7.35pm.

Earlier, three private operators started the services but discontinued it owing to lack of fliers. This service is more viable than the Shatabdi train which leaves Mysuru at 14:15 hours to reach Chennai at 22:00 hours.

T.A. Gurunath, Airport Manager, Mysuru Airport, said that the scenario had changed a great deal. “Earlier, people used to ask if Mysuru had an airport, but now, people are gradually looking for connectivity to and from Mysuru. Apart from all this, the flexible timing is attracting more passengers for Mysuru-Chennai flight. The working class and even tourists have preferred this flight. Since April, almost every day 60 to 65 people travel in the TruJet 72-seater flight from both the sides,” he said.