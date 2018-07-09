Mild tremors felt in Kodagu district
Mild tremors felt in Kodagu district

Madikeri: Mild tremors were felt in Kodagu District in parts of Somwarpet and Madikeri taluks here today at 12.53 pm. The tremor lasted for just about five seconds.

The vessels and almirahs shook in the houses in Suntikoppa and Madapura even as people came out of  the houses scared. However, no untoward incidents have been reported and life returned to normal in no time.

It may be recalled that more than seven years earlier, on April 27, 2011, the towns of Somwarpet and Madapura and a few other areas had experienced tremors for about ten seconds and walls of a few houses had developed cracks.

July 9, 2018

