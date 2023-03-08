Chief Election Commissioner to visit Karnataka tomorrow
News

Chief Election Commissioner to visit Karnataka tomorrow

March 8, 2023

Three-day team visit to assess poll preparedness

Bengaluru: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will lead a team on a three-day visit to Karnataka on Mar. 9 (tomorrow).

The visit will be a precursor to the announcement of poll dates. Kumar will come with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel to review the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly election. The term of the 15th Legislative Assembly will expire in May.

The team is scheduled to hold a series of meetings. On day one, the team will meet Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena and other senior officials on poll preparation. Later, separate meetings will be held with political parties to seek their opinions.

In the evening, Kumar will inaugurate an international seminar on the Inclusivity and Integrity of Democracy. Day two will see the election team hold a meeting with all 34 district electoral officers.

Kumar and his team will inaugurate voter awareness programmes organised by the CEO and BBMP at the Indian Institute of Science. Following that, Kumar will take part in an interaction with election ambassadors, students, specially abled and others. On Mar. 11, Kumar is likely to address a news conference before heading back  to New Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching