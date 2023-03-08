<strong>10-day Craft Bazaar begins at JSS Mysore Urban Haat</strong>
March 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 10-day Craft Bazaar, organised by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, began at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal Industrial Area in city yesterday.

P. Shivaraju, Additional Commissioner (Administration and Development), Office of Regional Commissioner, Mysuru Division and K.R. Santhanam, Director (Audit and Accounts Division), JSS Mahavidyapeetha, inaugurated the exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts by National and State-level award winning artisans.

The Craft Bazaar with over 100 stalls with printed silk and weaving sarees from Jammu and Kashmir, Tussar Silk saree and Kolhapur slippers of Maharashtra, decorative vases made of clay from New Delhi, furniture and dresses, colourful flower pots from Gujarat, woollen shawls and patch work from Kutch, jute products, boutique sarees, Zardosi sarees, terracotta, bamboo  household articles from North Eastern States, artificial flowers, lac bangles, traditional dolls, Hyderabad pearls and other items are put up on display and sale from 10 am to 9 pm.  

Dr. H.R. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Maha-vidyapeetha, K.S. Sunil Kumar, Assistant Director, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Mysuru, upcoming model Tanishka Murthy, Mithra Godbhole, Director of  Jeevan Jyoth Welfare Federation, Gujarat, Meenakshi Triveni, Ajay Kamath and Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer of JSS Mysore Urban Haat, were present.

