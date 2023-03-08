Winners of Kannada Quiz at Vani Vilas Ladies Club 

March 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Vani Vilas Ladies Club and Mysuru Book Clubs had jointly organised Rasa Prashne (Kannada quiz contest) for ladies at Vani Vilas Ladies Club premises in Nazarbad recently.

In all, 30 teams with two in each team took part in the quiz held in 4 rounds — preliminary, quarter final, semi final and final. Besides first three prizes, 6 teams were given consolation prizes.

Kalpana Chandrashekar and Rani Manjunath won the first prize; Vijaya Haran and B.R. Nagarathna secured the second place; Seethalaxmi and Geetha Murthy got the third prize.

Prizes were distributed to the winners by Vani Vilas Ladies Club Vice-President Deepa Maalini Devi and Founder of Book Clubs Shubha Sanjay Urs.

The quiz, hosted by H. Nivedita, English Lecturer from Yuvaraja’s College, Mysuru, was judged by retired Professor Dr. Pamela Sanath and Amitha Harish.

Secretary Prema D’Silva, Yogini Nijaguna, Vinaya Balaji, Malini Srinivasan, Jaysree Mahesh, Vasantha Shivamurthy, other Executives and Book Club members were present during the event.