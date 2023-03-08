BHIO’s month-long activities to boost women’s health
News

BHIO’s month-long activities to boost women’s health

March 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO), Mysuru, is celebrating International Women’s Day with month-long activities to boost women’s health.

Apart from this, the hospital has organised a motorcycle and bicycle rally today.

Dr. Y.S. Madhavi, Medical Superintendent and Senior Radiation Oncologist, BHIO, said “Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology not only provides quality treatment to cancer patients but is also involved in empowering women.”

 As part of the celebrations, BHIO will be felicitating more than 18 women who have achieved in various fields. Throughout this month there will be free registration and consultation with upto 50 percent discount on Mammography, Ultrasound, Pap-smear and blood investigations. Simple techniques can detect common cancers which can save many lives as early detection makes the cure easy, she said.

“Breast, cervical, ovarian and uterine cancer account for 70 percent of cancers among women in India. Every woman needs to take care of her health and lifestyle choices. For this women need regular preventive health check-ups to avoid complications. After the motorcycle and bicycle rally at 5.30 pm, a stage programme will be held, she added.

Dr. R. Indira, former Head of Sociology Department, University of Mysore and Bhagya Ajaikumar will be the chief guests while Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Chairman of BHIO and Executive Chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited will preside. For details contact Mob: 99454-33300.

