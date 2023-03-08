Walkathon, Cyclothon to mark World Kidney Day-2023 in city tomorrow

March 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Institute of Nephro-Urology, Mysuru Branch, in association with city’s Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, has organised a ‘Walkathon and Cyclothon’ to create awareness among the people on account of World Kidney Day tomorrow (Mar.9) in city.

Head of Institute of Nephro- Urology, Mysuru Branch, Dr. J.B. Narendra, addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city yesterday, said that Mysore royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will flag off the ‘Walkathon and Cyclothon’ in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace at 7 am. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Mysore Medical College and Research (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayini and Principal of Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi, will be the chief guests.

The students of Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy and doctors and staff of Institute of Nephro-Urology will take part in the walkathon, which will pass through various roads, by holding placards with messages related to keeping the kidney healthy. Members of Mysuru Cyclist Association along with Pharmacy students will take part in the cyclothon in city, he added.

Speaking about the Institute, Dr. Narendra said “The Institute of Nephro-Urology is a Government facility that is in the lead in treating kidney related ailments. The main branch of the Institute is in Bengaluru and Mysuru branch started functioning since 2018 on the premises of K.R. Hospital. Apart from providing free services to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, free medical services are also provided under various schemes of the Government.”

Explaining further, Dr. Narendra said “Till date, 51,981 patients have been provided dialysis service at Mysuru Centre, while 1,800 are surgically operated. Daily, 60 to 80 patients are provided dialysis service. Though kidney is a tiny organ of our body, it plays a huge role. Hence, it is essential for all to be careful by keeping the kidney healthy. So, World Kidney Day is celebrated every year on the second Thursday of March, to create awareness among the people.”

The theme for World Kidney Day-2023 is ‘Preparing For The Unexpected, Supporting The Vulnerable.’ It stresses on the significance of early diagnosis of kidney ailments, effective management and treatment. “According to a study, one among every 10 people suffers from kidney ailment. The main causes are high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and family history of kidney ailment,” Dr. Narendra added.

Principal of Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi said ‘It is not advised to take drugs unnecessarily as it will also lead to kidney ailment.”

Doctors of Institute of Nephro-Urology, Mysuru Branch Dr. Shashikiran and Dr. Abhijith and NSS Officer of Sarada Vilas College Dr. Nagendra were present at the press meet.