Chief Minister attacks Opposition on anti-conversion bill

December 21, 2021

Belagavi: Taking a swipe at the Opposition Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said those opposing the anti-conversion bill are the ones who tried to implement it in 2016.

“Whether anti-conversion law should be implemented or not, the discussion in this regard is taking place in public platforms. Those who are opposing this bill, wanted to bring it in 2016 because this is a necessity of the society. It is not a question of this party or that party, he said addressing an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Bommai said the State Government is determined to bring in this law to stop forcible conversions. “It is the responsibility of the Government to respect the sentiments of the majority of the people. Therefore, my Government is determined to prevent conversions, which not only divides the society in general, but creates walls within one house, between family members. I assure you that we will bring the bill to stop this menace of forcible conversions,” he asserted.

In the race of religious supremacy, Hinduism has been looked upon with crooked eyes for centuries, Bommai said. “Despite this, we have been able to defend our culture, because we have strong views and belief systems,” he said.

At the same time, the humanitarian outlook of the Hindu religion is also its weak point. Because of this, conversions have been taking place from time to time, he pointed out.