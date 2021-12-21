HDK rubbishes speculations over Bommai’s exit

December 21, 2021

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) on Monday rubbished speculations of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s possible exit.

He was responding to a question on the emotional address Bommai gave on Sunday to the people of Shiggaon Constituency which he represents, where he said nothing is eternal in the world, including posts and positions, fuelling speculations of his possible exit.

“I do not want to give a different interpretation to the emotional speech given by the Chief Minister while addressing the people of his Constituency (Shiggaon) because, he (Bommai) has won four times from that Constituency. Therefore, he has an emotional bond with the people because, he has become Chief Minister due to their blessings. The emotional speech of the CM can be understood by those who have the heart of a mother. Others cannot understand such emotions,” he told reporters here.

Kumaraswamy said he also becomes emotional when he addresses people of his Constituency in Ramanagara.

“On many occasions, I also become emotional and emotions pour out while addressing people of Ramanagara, which is my Constituency. This is because they look after us like their own children. So when I visit them it is but the nature of human beings to become emotional,” he said.

In a highly emotional and choking voice, Bommai here on Sunday had said “nothing is eternal in this world, including posts and positions.”

These remarks came in the wake of some media reports questioning his leadership qualities. A section of BJP leaders believe that Bommai has failed to assert his leadership within the party, people and the Government.

Bommai had assumed charge as Chief Minister on July 28 after B.S. Yediyurappa resigned following completion of two years in office.