Coordination panel to meet on Dec.5

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy yesterday announced that a meeting of the Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee of the coalition Government will be held on Dec.5.

The announcement came even as rumours flew thick and fast that a few Legislators in the Congress camp were shifting to Mumbai ahead of the Dec.10 Assembly Session.

There are reports that a few Congress MLAs had met Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in Bengaluru to express their displeasure about the delay in the expansion of the State Cabinet. They were also unhappy that their requests on development issues pertaining to their constituencies, among others, to Kumaraswamy were left unattended.

However, Jarakiholi denied reports that he was planning to shift the Legislators to Mumbai. “I have been here at my home since the last two days, while there is propaganda on going to Mumbai. It is not true,” Jarakiholi told reporters.

He charged that attempts were being made by some “self-proclaimed influential party leaders” to damage his image. Though Jarakiholi did not name anyone, it was apparent that it was directed towards Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Conceding that he had some differences with the party, Jarakiholi clarified that the issues have been resolved after mediation by former CM Siddharamaiah and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kumaraswamy told reporters that the Coordination Panel headed by Siddharamaiah will meet in Bengaluru on Dec.5 and will discuss all issues pertaining to the coalition partners.