Shimsha river water unfit for drinking, says KSPCB report

Mandya: Officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) have stated that Shimsha river water, lifeline of Maddur, Malavalli and surrounding areas in Mandya district, was not fit for drinking.

The statement comes after a field test by KSPCB officials that revealed that the river was polluted by more than 80-lakh litres of potassium-laced poisonous water that spilled from the NSL Sugar Factory at Koppa of Maddur taluk where a boiler exploded on Nov.20. The hazardous spent wash contaminated nearby fish ponds, river Shimsha, canals and several low-lying areas, besides spreading over vast areas of farmlands.

The KSPCB officials, who visited the spot following the explosion, collected water samples of the river and sent it for testing. The officials submitted a report to the Mandya District Administration yesterday. In the report, the officials have stated that the water was not fit for drinking as it had potassium and sodium content.

The report that has been submitted by A. Udaya Kumar, Senior Environment Officer, Regional Office of the KSPCB, Mysuru, yesterday is based on the field visits soon after the explosion. Samples were collected from Thigghalli Barrage, Kodihalla Natural Valley, Maddur-Shimsha River Road Bridge, Vaidyanatheshwara Bridge, Kokkarebellur Bridge and Iggaluru Barrage. Another comprehensive report that will study the larger impact of the blast will be submitted to Mandya Deputy Commissioner soon, KSPCB officials said.

The sodium and potassium-laced distillery spent wash gushed out of the sugar factory as the boiler exploded. More than 80 lakh litres of chemical water entered the fields, emanating foul smell and fumes.

“The chemical effluents in the water will not have any impact on wildlife or aquatic animals and the water, once diluted, can be used for agriculture purposes and industries. But the water should not be used for drinking,” the report stated.

Untreated effluents from the sugar factory have destroyed sugarcane, paddy and ragi on hundreds of acres in Maddur taluk and the villages that are majorly affected are Chikkonahalli, Annedoddi, Keelaghatta, UC Doddi and Gollara Doddi and surrounding areas. There are over 30,000 people residing in these villages.

The report clarified that the waste from the sugarcane factory, if treated on a scientific basis, could be used as manure for agriculture. For every litre of waste, 10 litres of water should be mixed, and the diluted mixture can be used as manure. Soil would not be affected by the waste, officials opined.

Meanwhile, many villagers are complaining of burning sensation in the eyes and giddiness following the blast. They have also complained of breathlessness, itching, cough and allergy. On Thursday, a group of villagers staged a flash protest near the sugar mill urging it to clean the affected areas.

Health Department officials have been camping in Chikkonahalli and a temporary health centre has been set up there. People have been warned against using tap or borewell and canal waters. Also, the District Administration has banned villagers from using Shimsha water for domestic, commercial and agriculture purposes.