Chief Minister’s Medal winners felicitated
News

Chief Minister’s Medal winners felicitated

July 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Additional Superintendent of Police and Home Guards Commandant R. Shivakumar recently felicitated B.E. Baburao, Company Quarter Master Sergeant (CQMS) and P. Ningaraju Nadubetta, Senior Platoon Commander, Mysuru City Unit of Home Guards, who have bagged the Chief Minister’s Medal for the year 2020 and 2015 respectively.

Shivakumar said the Home Guards, during their free time, involve themselves in flood relief works, jathra duty and maintenance of law and order. By doing this, they have addressed the problem of staff shortage in Police Department. When unprecedented floods wreaked havoc in Kodagu and Mysuru District, the Home Guards, on the request of District Administration, worked tirelessly day and night. The Medals were not for the individuals but for each and every one in the Unit, he added.

Office Assistant Administrator M.N.Vishwanath, Inspector Chandan, Assistant Tutor Govinda, Unit Officers, Sampathkumar and Nagesh, Office staff Shilpa, Vidya, Nagamma, Kantharaj and Chandrakala were present.

