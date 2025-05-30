Chiklihole Dam in Kodagu overflows after heavy rains

May 30, 2025

Madikeri: The Chiklihole Dam near Rangasamudra, Kushalnagar — one of the district’s smallest water bodies — has reached full capacity following several days of heavy rainfall. Overflowing gracefully, it forms a scenic half-moon-shaped cascade that flows into the nearby river, drawing the attention of tourists and locals alike.

With a storage capacity of just 0.18 tmcft, the reservoir has filled up earlier than usual, providing much-needed relief to farmers and creating a surge in monsoon tourism.

Visitors have been captivated by the milky-white water streaming steadily into the river. Residents recall that the reservoir last reached its full capacity in July of 2024.

However, alongside the picturesque views, concerns have surfaced regarding the reservoir’s deteriorating infrastructure. Neglected maintenance has raised fears over the safety and longevity of the aging structures.

Originally designed to irrigate around 2,137 hectares of farmland, the reservoir’s upkeep has been hampered by apparent Government apathy, according to local voices.

Tourists and residents have also pointed out the absence of basic amenities, highlighting the urgent need for intervention by the Irrigation Department. Locals believe that with proper development and maintenance, Chiklihole Reservoir could evolve into a major tourist attraction, benefiting the region both agriculturally and economically.

They call upon authorities to prioritise the preservation of this vital water resource to sustain its beauty and functionality for years to come.