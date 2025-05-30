Tourists banned at Dubare Elephant Camp
Tourists banned at Dubare Elephant Camp

May 30, 2025

Mysuru: In view of continuous heavy rainfall across Kodagu district, tourist entry to the Dubare Elephant Camp has been suspended until further notice.

The region is witnessing intense downpours accompanied by strong winds, resulting in fallen trees and blocked roads. With water levels in the Kaveri River rising rapidly, boat access to the camp has become unsafe, effectively cutting off the route.

Madikeri Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Abhishek announced the indefinite suspension of tourist activities at the camp starting May 28.

River-crossing closed

Located on the banks of the Cauvery River, Dubare Elephant Camp is one of Karnataka’s major tourist attractions and home to several elephants, including those trained for the annual Mysuru Dasara procession.

The camp can only be accessed by crossing the river via boats, which are now grounded due to dangerous water currents and rising levels.

Authorities have urged tourists to avoid the area and cooperate with safety guidelines until weather conditions improve. Further updates will be issued based on rainfall assessments and river flow conditions.

