Child prodigy Srihari Uliyaru shines bright as Harikatha artiste

November 13, 2023

Children’s Day celebrated on Nov. 14 every year is an occasion to provide the platform for extraordinary talents who have been relentlessly pursuing their interest with zeal. Srihari Acharya Uliyaru is one such child prodigy, who at the age of 14, has carved a niche career on his own as ‘Harikatha’ artiste.

Hailing from Uliyaru in Udupi district, Srihari Acharya Uliyaru is born into an artistic family as his father G. Vaasudeva Uliyaru, an employee of a private company in Mysuru is also a renowned “Mysore traditional painting” and “oil painting” artist, whose creativity has adorned hundreds of canvases. His mother, Veena, herself an art enthusiast, stands as a pillar of support.

Srihari’s sister Srilalitha Uliyaru is also an artiste who has been captivating audiences with her harikatha performances for over 18 years, with more than 350 concerts within and outside the State to her credit.

As a kid, Srihari found solace in the tunes of classical music, especially those of Sri Vidyabhushan and other illustrious singers. His musical journey officially commenced at the age of 7 when he received “kaladeekshe” at his Upanayanam (sacred thread) ceremony from the renowned artiste Dr. C.A. Shridahra, a distinguished musician and flautist.

Srihari’s fascination with percussion instruments led him to learn tabla at a young age. He learnt tabla under the tutelage of Vid. Dundayya and is currently learning with Pandit Bhimashankar Bidanuru.

Simultaneously, he is mastering the keyboard under the tutelage of Vid. Purushottam He mastered various talas and even accompanied tabla in his sister’s numerous harikatha programmes, leaving the audiences spellbound. His talent did not go unnoticed as he was featured in interviews by platforms like “Mysuru Akashvani” and other leading electronic and print media showcasing his exceptional skills.

Influenced by his sister Srilalitha, Srihari also started practicing harikatha and together, the brother sister duo embarked on the journey of “Dwandwa Harikatha.”

He (Srihari) made his debut by presenting a Harikatha concert on “Dasa Shreshta Purandara Dasaru” at Sri Krishnadhama, Saraswathipuram in the city. He also continued his Dwandwa harikatha performances at prominent stages such as Udupi Shri Krishna Mutt, the baby shower event of actress Disha Madan in Bengaluru, Solapur, Nandikur Durga Parameshwari Temple and several other places in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Not just tabla, Srihari also explored other percussion instruments like chande and mridanga. His passion for music expanded further when he delved into the realm of keyboards, displaying an astonishing ability to play songs by understanding ragas and notes within just six months of starting to learn the instruments. He is also practicing Karnatak classical music, enriching his musical repertoire.

He is also proficient in various art forms such as singing, mandala painting, kathakali painting, pencil sketches, quilling art and craftwork with beads.

Srihari has delved into the world of Vedas, learning Veda Vidya by taking upadesha from Sri Vidyashreesha Theertha Swamiji at Vyasatirtha Vidyapeetha, Vyasaraja Mutt in Mysuru. His Vedic recitations and singing at ‘Mantralaya Ashtavadhana Seva’ cast a spell on the devotees at Raghavendra Mutt.

He completed junior-grade Karnatak music under the mentorship of Ranjini. Furthermore, Srihari continues his Vedic education under the expert guidance of Vid. Krishnakumar Acharya and Karthik Acharya.

A student of eighth grade at Vanitha Sadana School, Jayanagar in the city, Srihari is also fortunate to receive encouragement from the management for his cultural endeavours.