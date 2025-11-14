‘It’s our day out’

November 14, 2025

Children throng Mysuru Zoo and Dasara Exhibition on Children’s Day

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of children from Mysuru city and surrounding towns thronged Mysuru Zoo and the Dasara Exhibition Grounds this morning as they were given free entry as part of Children’s Day celebrations.

Dressed in their school uniforms and accompanied by physical education teachers and other staff, the children first visited Mysuru Zoo, as free entry was limited till 12 noon.

The Zoo gates were opened at 8.30 am, and children had already queued up in large numbers. They were excited to see the exotic animals and birds housed at the Zoo. Free entry was restricted to children below 12 years of age.

After visiting the Zoo, the students proceeded to the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, where they were welcomed with chocolates and flowers by Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan and other officials.

The Exhibition Authority also distributed about 10 sacks of groundnuts, 600 oranges, biscuits and ice cream. Former Rangayana Director Prasanna and Kannada Rajyotsava awardee Mime Ramesh distributed biscuits and ice cream to the children at the venue.

Later, rice bath and curd rice were served to the children for lunch at 1 pm. The Exhibition Authority had also requested vendors to offer discounts on the food sold within the premises.

In response, vendors announced a 50 percent discount on various food items. In addition, free entry was provided for a few of the games at the venue, allowing children to fully enjoy their day out.