NDA sweeps Bihar Leads in 201 seats, MGB reduced to 36

November 14, 2025

BJP ahead in 91 seats, JD(U) in 79; Opposition party RJD leads in 27 seats, Congress slips to 4

Bihar: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is headed towards clear majority with a thumping victory.

The NDA led by BJP was leading in 201 seats out of the total 243 seats while the opposition RJD led Mahagathbandhan (MGB) was leading in 36 seats with others in 6 seats. JD(U) party chief and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to secure a fifth consecutive term and 10th term as Chief Minister of Bihar.

At 2 pm, the trends showed that NDA was leading in 201 seats, 79 seats more than the 2020 Assembly Polls during which it had secured 122 seats. While the BJP was leading in 91 seats, JD(U) in 79 seats and LJP (RV) in 22 seats, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan was leading in just 36 seats with RJD ahead in 27 seats, the Congress in 4 seats and the Left parties in 5 seats. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) led by poll strategist Prashant Kishor failed to open an account. Leader of Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav’s son and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother, was trailing in third position from Mahua Assembly Constituency. 

Meanwhile, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was also trailing by 4,000 votes in Raghopur Assembly constituency at the time we went to the press.

The counting of votes began at 8 am. Most of the exit polls had predicted clean sweep by NDA. However, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav had dismissed the predictions claiming that MGB will form the Government with a thumping majority.

Two-phase elections for the total 243 Assembly seats was held on Nov. 6 and 11 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers at  the party’s headquarters in   New Delhi this evening.

