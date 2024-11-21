City BJP to protest against Waqf Board tomorrow: L. Nagendra

November 21, 2024

Mysuru: City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagedra said that the party has organised a protest against ‘Land Jihad’ being practiced by Karnataka State Waqf Board tomorrow (Nov. 22) in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office here at 10.30 am.

He was addressing media persons at a private hotel in the city this morning, during which he said that, the party has launched an exclusive ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’ helpline.

The farmers who are in distress over the Waqf Board’s claim over the lands belonging to farmers, mutts and temples, with the intent to usurp them, can approach the helpline — 99168-21631 or 93421-16598 or 79758-02309 or 94486-14297.

If any of such lands have been mentioned as Waqf in the Pahani (land related revenue record), the matter can be brought to our notice, which will be subsequently referred to our dedicated team, for further action in this regard, said Nagendra.

Citing instances, Nagendra said, the land bearing Survey Number-54 at Yelwal, where a school has been functioning, has been mentioned as Waqf property. Similar is the status of burial ground at Gundurao Nagar, which has been marked as that of Waqf.

Nagendra blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government of taking such steps aimed at appeasing Muslims, eyeing the vote bank. When there is no mention of Waqf Board in the Constitution, why the Government is indulging in taking such decisions, he questioned.

BJP Minority Morcha State President Dr. Anil Thomas expressed regret that, there is no discussion yet on the report of Anwar Manippady, the former Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission, on the Waqf assets.

He also alleged that, the Narasihmaraja Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait, who is associated with a Trust, usurped the assets of Waqf and is enjoying crores of rupees earned as rent from them, depriving the genuine beneficiary among the Muslims, the poor from deriving the benefit.