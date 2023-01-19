BJP to take out ‘Mane Mane Abhiyana’ from Jan. 21

January 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Making a headstart for the forthcoming Assembly Polls, the District BJP will launch a ‘Mane Mane Abhiyana’ (Door-to-Door Campaign) in all Booths for nine days from Jan. 21.

Addressing a press meet at the party office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar said that the campaign will sensitise the people on the benefits of Centre and State double-engine Governments and the schemes, projects, plans and programmes launched by both the Governments.

Pointing out that there are 1,788 Polling Booths in rural pockets of the district, Mangala said that more than 1,400 WhatsApp groups have been formed in order to have a direct contact with the voters.

Stating that all Booths coming under Mandals and Shakti Kendras of the party will be covered, she said that graffiti highlighting the achievements of the Central and State Governments will be distributed to every household.

A party membership campaign through missed call too will be launched soon, she added.

The Abhiyana’s District Convenor Pratap G. Devanur said that Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Mysuru Division in-Charge of Election, will launch the Abhiyana at Nanjangud on Jan. 21.

Stating that the District Unit has been making preparations for the success of the Abhiyana for the past 10 days, he said that the party has set a target of enrolling 3 lakh members.

Maintaining that the party has reached out to more than 7 lakh voters out of the 15 lakh voters in the district, Pratap said that the PM’s speech during his weekly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on AIR, will be publicised.

Asserting that he too is a contender for the BJP ticket from Varuna Assembly segment, Pratap said he would, however, welcome the candidature of State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra if the party opts for him (Vijayendra). Contending that he is actively engaged in the party organisation, he said that he was hopeful of getting the party ticket in case Vijayendra was not going to contest from Varuna.

KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Office-bearers Suryakumar, Kendagannappa, Dasaiah, Venkataramana Shetty and others were present.