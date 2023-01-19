Good response to all five ‘Namma Clinics’ in Mysuru

January 19, 2023

Clinics commissioned at H.D. Kote, Hootagalli, K.R. Nagar, Srirampura and T. Narasipur

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the BJP Government’s ambitious ‘Namma Clinic’ project hitting a hurdle in Bengaluru as opening of many such Clinics is getting delayed due to lack of space and staff, the five ‘Namma Clinics’ that have been commissioned in Mysuru have seen good response in one month.

Over 2,900 patients have availed free treatment and medical facilities at the Clinics at H.D. Kote, Hootagalli, K.R. Nagar, Srirampura and T. Narasipur from Dec. 16, 2022 to Jan. 16, 2023.

In all, the State Government has planned to launch 437 ‘Namma Clinics’ across the State, till now, the authorities could manage to open only 114.

The ‘Namma Clinics’ cover a population of 15,000 to 20,000, specifically targeted to areas having a large number of economically vulnerable sections of society. Each Clinic is staffed with one Medical Officer, one Staff Nurse, one Lower Division Clerk and one Group D staff. In addition, staff is also borrowed from the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) in case there is a rush of patients.

Patients can avail free consultations, free medicines and free lab tests. In case the patient needs further treatments at secondary and tertiary care facilities, they are provided free referral.

‘Namma Clinics’ are also helping screen diseases, especially non-communicable and lifestyle diseases, at an early stage thereby making treatment much quicker and mitigating life-threatening complications that occur at advanced stages of the diseases.

The clinic functions from 9 am to 4 pm and there are care facilities for pregnant women, post-delivery care for mothers and children, vaccination and other treatment facilities. The clinics address the healthcare needs of the urban poor, especially people falling below the poverty line and people living in huts and slums.

In addition to providing healthcare, the ‘Namma Clinics’ are also focussing on creating awareness about Government healthcare schemes. At the five ‘Namma Clinics’ set up in Mysuru, over 2,975 persons, including 1,473 men and 1,502 women, have been treated for various ailments in one month from Dec. 16, 2022 to Jan. 16, 2023.

Among the ‘Namma Clinics’ in Mysuru, the one established at Hootagalli is seeing good response with 722 patients. 668 patients have been treated at Srirampura, 591 at T. Narasipur, 506 at K.R. Nagar and 488 patients have been treated at H.D. Kote ‘Namma Clinic.’

The main constraint to establish the remaining ‘Namma Clinics’ is that the Health Department is not getting eligible doctors and at present, they are being appointed on contract basis. Many MBBS graduates are not willing to work at ‘Namma Clinics’ and moreover, the forthcoming NEET is also hindering recruitment as Medical graduates are preparing for the exams and have expressed inability to work at ‘Namma Clinics.’

The State Government is now mulling to recruit over 150 doctors after counselling under the compulsory service. As per the yet-to-be approved plan, the doctors must work at the ‘Namma Clinics’ for one year and new batches will be appointed every year.