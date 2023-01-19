Grand start for Suttur Jatra Mahotsava

January 19, 2023

Nanjangud: Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Shivayogigala Jatra Mahotsava, popularly known as Suttur Jatra Mahotsava, got off to a grand and colourful start at Suttur Sri Kshetra in the taluk yesterday.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar inaugurated the exhibition organised as part of the Jatra, in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji and Sri Sachchidananda Bharati Sripadam.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated Samskruthika Mela and released ‘Bhajananjali’ book. Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil inaugurated Krishi Mela, State BJP Vice-President B. Y. Vijayendra launched ‘Millets Mela’ and MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah inaugurated the boating facility as part of the annual event.

Health check up camp, Rangoli and Sobane contests were also inaugurated on the occasion. MLA C. S. Niranjan Kumar was the chief guest.

Dr. V. Lokesh from Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, delivered a lecture on cancer. Earlier, Mahasankalpa Poorvaka Maharudrabhisheka was conducted at ‘katru gadduge,’ followed by special puja at the temples.

Sri Channabasava Deshikendra Swamiji from Kodagu hoisted the flag while Ukkina Mutt’s Sambasadashiva Swamiji delivered a discourse.

At 8 am, abhisheka and mahamangalarati were performed to the Utsava Murthy of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Shivayogi and the Utsava Murthy was taken back from Sri Mutt to Katru Gadduge at 4.30 pm.

The rendition of folk songs, theatre songs, devotional songs and performance of bharatanatyam, followed by the staging of plays enthralled the gathering.

Mutts must check hatred in society: Shettar

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said, “Reformations in society are possible if religious mutts check hatred in society by bringing reforms in academic and health fronts apart from creating awareness.”

He was presiding over the inauguration of the Exhibition, Krishi, Siri Dhaanya and Samskruthika Melas, health check up camp and rangoli and sobane contests and boating, organised as part of Suttur Jatra yesterday.

“By bringing changes in the fields of health and education, Suttur Mutt is doing the works of the Government. The unity in the society is on wane while there is a rise in conflicts and distortion of peace. Suttur Seer should take the lead in bringing all communities together,” former CM Shettar said.

State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and other VIPs enjoying boat ride at Suttur yesterday. [Pics. by Vatal Anand]

Lauds PM’s initiatives

Lauding the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free vaccination in a most populous country like India, Shettar said, “It has helped in combating COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Modi is the example of a capable leadership who can bring enormous changes in the country. He has emerged as numero uno at global level. It is due to the lack of capable leadership that Pakistan has gone economically bankrupt. The Indian soldiers have shown the courage of fighting Chinese soldiers and Modi is the reason again for that,” he added.

Agriculture Minister B. C. Patil said that “Unlike Agricultural Universities, the Krishi Mela at Suttur Jatra sets a model with innovative and organic farming methods, creating awareness among farmers and enrich their life.”

Claiming that Government has taken various farmers welfare initiatives, Patil said that “The children of farm labourers and farmers are benefited by Vidya Nidhi programme, followed by the implementation of Raitha Shakti Yojane by giving a subsidy of Rs. 1,250 on diesel for 10 acres of land that will be announced on Jan. 31.”

State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra said “I am largely indebted for the love and faith of the people of Mysuru and Varuna. Whatever heights I may ascend in politics, I cannot repay their dues and will retain love and faith of the people.”

Dr. V. Lokesh of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, said “Every year cancer is diagnosed among 12 lakh people and the numbers will double in coming days. To stay away from cancer, one should consume more vegetables and exercise daily.”

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Edaneeru Mutt, Kasargod, Seer Sri Sachchidananda Bharati Sripadam graced the occasion. MLC Marithibbegowda, Chai-rman of Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission M. Shivanna, Shilpa Jagadish Shettar and Coordinator of JSS Mahavidyapeetha G.L. Tripuranthaka were among those present on the occasion.