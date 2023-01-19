Energy Push: 28 works worth Rs. 116.17 crore to be launched in Mysuru tomorrow

January 19, 2023

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway to have 10 EV charging points

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bengaluru, are launching 28 development works including inauguration and laying foundation stones for various works in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts.

The estimated cost of the projects is Rs. 116.17 crore and the main launch event will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Jan. 20 at 11.30 am where Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar will be inaugurating the development works in the presence of Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told reporters yesterday that the elected representatives from all five districts have been invited to the programme. The works include 66/11 KV Sub-Station at Chamalapura (B.C. Halli) in T. Narasipur taluk which has been established at a cost of Rs. 4.61 crore. The Sub-Station will improve electricity distribution and address voltage issues in 15 to 20 villages.

Divisional Offices and Branch Offices

This apart, CESC’s Divisional Offices will be inaugurated at K.R. Nagar, Maddur and Madikeri while the Sub-Divisional offices will be launched at Ramakrishnanagar in Mysuru, Keragodu in Mandya district and in Mandya town. The branch offices will be inaugurated at Jayapura, Gaddige, B. Matagere, Hanagodu, Alanahalli, Basaralu and Malavalli, Jayavibhavaswamy said.

In addition, the foundation stone for CESC Divisional Offices at K.R. Pet, Sub-Divisional Offices in H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and Gundlupet, and Branch Offices at H.D. Kote and Kanakatte — will also be laid tomorrow.

Sub-Stations at Varakodu, Udbur

The KPTCL will lay the foundation for eight 66/11 KV Sub-Stations at Varakodu and Udbur in Mysuru Taluk, Ratnapuri in Hunsur taluk, Maragowdanahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk, Sunkatonnur in Pandavapura taluk, Echaluguddakaval in K.R. Pet taluk, Beeruvalli in K.R. Pet taluk and Dhanaguru in Malavalli taluk. “Each Sub-Station will cost anywhere between Rs. 6.59 crore and Rs. 13.29 crore and the KPTCL will spend over Rs. 75 to Rs. 80 crore, he added

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Ministers V. Somanna, K. Gopalaiah, B.C. Nagesh, K.C. Narayanagowda, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Sumalatha Ambareesh and Prajwal Revanna and MLAs and MLCs of the five districts and Chairman of State Safai Karmachari Corporation M. Shivanna, Chairman of State Forest Development Corporation C.S. Niranjankumar and Mayor Shivakumar will be present during the foundation-laying and inauguration ceremony, he said.

CESC Technical Directors K.V. Umesh Chandra and L. Lokesh, Administrative Officer Human Resource G.M. Ravikumar, Project Director R. Shyamaswamy, General Manager (Purchase) K.M. Munigopalaraju, KPTCL Chief Engineer S. Rangaraju and Superintending Engineer T.S. Ramesh were present at the press conference.

The 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru, one of the ambitious projects of old Mysuru region, will get 10 electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

“We have identified 10 places to set up EV charging stations. They will be primarily established near the toll gates and at accessible places where there are restaurants and resting places,” CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy said yesterday.

The 10 charging points include the 205 places shortlisted for establishing such stations in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu districts coming under CESC jurisdiction.

The charging stations will ensure EV drivers do not face any charging issues while driving on this stretch. The Central Government has proposed these centres under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME) phase II.

“We have submitted proposals on EV charging stations to BESCOM which is the Government-appointed consulting agency for EV stations. People who want to set up charging stations on their private land can approach CESC and we will coordinate with BESCOM to facilitate their establishment,” he added.