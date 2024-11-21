MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Original owner of Kesare land J. Devaraju moves High Court
November 21, 2024

The High Court hearing on a petition moved by J. Devaraju on Wednesday challenging the Single Judge’s order on Governor’s sanction has posted the case for Saturday, Nov. 23. On the same day, the appeal filed by CM Siddaramaiah against the Judge’s verdict is also scheduled for hearing.

Bengaluru: In a significant development in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) alternative sites allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family, J. Devaraju, the original owner of the 3.16-acre land on Survey No. 464 in Kesare, Mysuru, has approached the Karnataka High Court.

He has challenged a Single Judge’s order that upheld the Karnataka Governor’s sanction to probe the complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Twenty years ago, in 2004, Devaraju had sold the land to Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, after getting the land de-notified from MUDA. Mallikarjunaswamy later gifted the land to his sister, B.M. Parvathi (the Chief Minister’s wife).

MUDA allotted 14 sites of various dimensions in the upscale Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages to Parvathi, as it had acquired the 3.16-acre land at Kesare for Devanur Layout without following due land acquisition processes. This allotment sparked controversy, a political slugfest and the ongoing legal battle.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Devaraju in the High Court yesterday, mentioned the appeal before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, while requesting the Bench for an urgent hearing on it.

Dave argued that the appellant (79-year-old Devaraju) was aggrieved by the Single Judge Bench order (by Justice M. Nagaprasanna) in the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The petition challenged the Governor’s approval for an investigation into Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the MUDA alternative site allotment case. The advocate stated that the remarks by the Single Judge Bench against Devaraju were made without hearing him.

Dave further submitted that certain adverse observations had been made against Devaraju, although he was not a party to Siddaramaiah’s petition. These remarks, Dave contended, have led to Devaraju facing criminal prosecution, carrying severe civil and criminal liabilities.

Highlighting Devaraju’s position as a small landholder, Dave requested the Bench to hear the matter separately, emphasising that his client did not wish to be entangled in a political controversy. The Bench stated that the matter would be taken up on Nov. 23, provided the office objections are resolved by then.

