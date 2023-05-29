Clogged drains, overflowing manhole, a bane to residents of Hanchya-Sathagalli B-Zone

May 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The residents of B-Zone in Hanchya-Sathagalli in the city outskirts are living in a sense of fear of a possible outbreak of diseases due to clogged sewage drains and overflowing manhole.

As the overflowing sewage water has become stagnant, it is emanating foul smell besides becoming a perfect place for disease-spreading mosquitoes and flies to breed.

Hanchya-Sathagalli has been developed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and it was just a few months back the roads were asphalted and the works of constructing storm water drains and manholes were completed. But now, sewage water is overflowing from the manhole into the storm water drain, which is causing a lot of problems to the residents.

The storm water drains on both sides of the road is filled with sewage water and foul smell is emanating from it making the residents close their nose while passing by it and they are forced to close the doors and windows of their houses to avoid foul smell. This has also increased mosquitoes and flies in the vicinity and the residents fear outbreak of diseases, said the residents to SOM.

The residents further said that though they had given several complaints to MUDA to repair the manhole, none of the officials bothered to visit the spot, let alone repairing it till date. Their standard reply is ‘we will come tomorrow’ but that ‘tomorrow’ has still not arrived, the residents rued.

Retired Police Officer D.R. Jayaswamy said that he, along with other Police Officers, who had taken part in operations to nab sandalwood smuggler and poacher Veerappan, have been allotted houses here by the MUDA and they were staying here along with their families.

He further said that the MUDA had cheated them of not providing basic facilities and now we are forced to inhale foul smell daily and held MUDA officials responsible for the problems they were suffering.