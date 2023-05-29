CM sets 20-seat target for Ministers in LS polls
CM sets 20-seat target for Ministers in LS polls

May 29, 2023

Bengaluru: A day after 24 Ministers were sworn-in, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Sunday asked his Cabinet colleagues to put up a concerted effort to win at least 20 of the 28 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to a statement released by the CMO, Siddharamaiah said, “We should win at least 20 Lok Sabha seats as a gift to the party National President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.” The statement further said that all Ministers must strive to achieve the target and carry out their responsibilities with total commitment and honesty.

