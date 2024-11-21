Lokayukta Police raid four officials

November 21, 2024

Houses of CNNL MD (Surface Water Data Centre) and Senior Geologist in Mysuru searched for assets, cash

Second raid in 10 days; 25 locations targeted in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Mandya, Mangaluru and Chikkaballapur

Mysuru: As part of a State-wide operation targeting officials accused of corruption and amassing assets beyond their known sources of income, the Lokayukta Police conducted early morning raids today on the properties in Mysuru city linked to a Senior Geologist and the Managing Director (MD) of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited’s (CNNL) Surface Water Data Centre, headquartered in Bengaluru.

The Chikkaballapur Lokayukta team searched the house of Senior Geologist Krishnaveni in Gokulam 3rd Stage and an under-construction house in Vijayanagar, Mysuru. Krishnaveni is currently serving in Mangaluru.

The Lokayukta sleuths also simultaneously raided her properties in Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Lokayukta officers reportedly seized documents, which are now under scrutiny. Krishnaveni previously worked with the Mines and Geology Department in Mysuru.

In a parallel operation, the Mandya Lokayukta team targeted CNNL MD Mahesh, raiding his residence in Vijayanagar 1st Stage and his office in Gokulam, Mysuru. Raids also extended to Mahesh’s properties in Bandisiddegowda Layout, Mandya. This is the second time Lokayukta Police have raided Mahesh, who earlier served as the Superintending Engineer (SE) at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Lokayukta sleuths were still verifying documents, assets, cash and other valuables found at the residences and offices of Krishnaveni and Mahesh when we went to the Press.

Today’s operation covered over 25 locations across Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Chikkaballapur. Besides Krishnaveni and Mahesh, Lokayukta also raided properties linked to N.K. Thippeswamy, Director of Town and Country Planning, Bengaluru and K. Mohan, Excise Superintendent at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bengaluru.

This is the second significant Lokayukta operation in 10 days. On Nov. 12, similar raids on eight Government officials unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs. 22.5 crore. Today’s raids underscore the anti-corruption watchdog’s commitment to exposing illicit wealth and holding public officials accountable.