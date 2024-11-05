Lokayukta probe into MUDA 50:50 site scam: CM Siddaramaiah summoned for questioning tomorrow

November 5, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Lokayukta Police in Mysuru for questioning tomorrow (Nov. 6) regarding alleged irregularities in the allocation of 14 compensatory sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife, B.M. Parvathi.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh issued the notice, directing Siddaramaiah to appear at the Lokayukta Office on Dewan’s Road in Mysuru. Confirming the development to reporters in Haveri yesterday, Siddaramaiah said, “Yes, the Mysuru Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysuru Lokayukta office on Nov. 6.”

Siddaramaiah is named as Accused No. 1 in the FIR filed by Lokayukta Police, which cites alleged irregularities in MUDA’s allotment of compensatory sites to his wife Parvathi under the controversial 50:50 scheme.

Parvathi, named as Accused No. 2, was allocated land by MUDA following a transfer of 3 acres and 16 guntas at Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru, originally gifted to her by her brother, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy. Mallikarjunaswamy, who donated the land and J. Devaraju, who had previously sold the land to him, have already been questioned by Lokayukta Police.

The Lokayukta Police have also questioned Parvathi in the case. The contentious 50:50 scheme allows MUDA to allocate 50 percent of developed land back to land-owners in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layouts.

Complainant Snehamayi Krishna has alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over the 3.16 acres in survey number 464 of Kesare village, Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru taluk. Amidst the controversy, Parvathi declared that she would return the allotted sites to MUDA and the process has been completed. The 14 sites are under MUDA’s ownership now.

This Lokayukta notice to Siddaramaiah comes as the campaign for upcoming bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Karnataka gains momentum. Bypolls will be held on Nov. 13.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Snehamayi Krishna highlighted that law mandates a CBI investigation if allegations are made against Chief Minister or if a scandal involving over Rs. 50 crore arises. Based on this, he filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI probe.

Justice Nagaprasanna, heading a Single-Judge Bench, has heard arguments from Advocate Raghavan while filing the petition. The Advocate also continued his arguments today. Krishna added that he has urged Lokayukta SP Udesh to consider specific points in the inquiry and conduct the investigation accordingly.