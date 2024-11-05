Petition seeking CBI probe into MUDA scam: HC asks Lokayukta about details of probe against CM

November 5, 2024

Case posted to Nov. 26

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court this morning directed the Mysuru Lokayukta Police to submit a progress report on their ongoing investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) allocation of 14 sites in Vijayanagar to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, as compensation for her 3.16-acre land in Kesare.

The directive came during a hearing on a petition by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. Krishna filed the petition on Sept. 27.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna ordered the Lokayukta Police to present their findings by Nov. 26, the date of the next hearing.

The Court has specifically asked the Lokayukta to submit the investigation progress achieved till Nov. 24.

The Court also issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, other co-accused (CM’s wife Parvathi, brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and land owner J. Devaraju) and both the Union and State Governments, requiring their responses to the petition’s call for a CBI investigation.

In his submission, Snehamayi Krishna expressed concern that the Lokayukta, being a State-controlled body, might be unable to conduct an unbiased investigation given the case involves the CM.

Senior Advocate K.G. Raghavan, representing Krishna, argued that the probe should be handled in a manner that fosters public confidence, voicing scepticism about the Lokayukta’s ability to ensure impartiality.

Raghavan further highlighted the petitioner’s claim that Siddaramaiah, as the sitting Chief Minister, has considerable influence over State departments and investigative agencies like the police and Lokayukta.

“Given these circumstances, any probe by these agencies could lack impartiality,” Snehamayi Krishna stated, pointing to statements by Siddaramaiah affirming his party high command’s support and the support of his Ministerial colleagues in the matter — a stance widely covered in media reports.

Advocate Raghavan argued that institutional integrity is crucial when investigating constitutional functionaries, as upheld by the Supreme Court in several decisions. He stressed that an investigation into allegations against a sitting Chief Minister requires an agency that is both independent and publicly credible.

“The investigation must not only be fair but must also be perceived as fair to reinstate confidence in the people of Karnataka,” Raghavan argued, underscoring the need for transparency and neutrality.