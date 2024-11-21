3-day Banana Festival in city from tomorrow

November 21, 2024

Mysuru: Karnataka is renowned for its banana diversity. It is home to unique varieties such as Kamalapura Red Banana, Elakki Baale, Nanjangud Rasabaale, Kallu Baale, Naati Baale, Boodu Baale, Hampi Sugandhi, Sakkare Baale, Hulibaale, and Chukke Baale. Unfortunately, the arrival of commercial varieties like Robusta and Cavendish has led to the decline of native varieties.

To celebrate the diversity of native bananas, Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Akshaya Kalpa Organics, has organised a Banana Festival at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city from Nov. 22 to 24. The event will showcase diverse banana varieties, value-added products, banana fibre crafts and banana-based cuisines.

Vinod Nair from Kerala, who conserves 550 banana varieties, will exhibit 75 types. Prasad Hegde from Sirsi, who has preserved 80 varieties, will bring rare saplings. Senthil Kumar from Erode, Tamil Nadu, who has conserved more than 150 desi banana varieties, will bring 40 desi bananas for display. “Sahasra Baale,” the world’s tallest banana variety, will also be on display.

Availability of rare and unique banana variety planting materials has been a challenge. At the mela, quality suckers and plants of Nanjangud Banana, Yelakki Bale, Madarangi, Chandra Bale, Nendra Bale, Matti Banana and other rare varieties will be available for purchase.

The fair will showcase a diverse range of banana-based and organic products. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of delectable dishes made from bananas at the food stalls.

From traditional recipes to modern culinary innovations, the stalls will offer something to delight every palate.

On Nov. 22 at 11 am, BAKAHU Millet Adda and Abhay Natural Food Processing Unit will conduct a training session on banana value addition, featuring the experiences of Naveen Kumar from Hunsur and Varsha from Chamarajanagar.

On Nov. 23 at 11 am, organic banana cultivation expert and Rajyotsava awardee Shivanapura Ramesh will share his insights.

On Nov. 24 at 10.30 am, ICAR-JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Suttur, will host a children’s art competition, followed by a banana cooking contest at 12 noon. Participants can prepare any dish using banana fruit, raw banana, stem or flowers at home and bring it to the fair.

Exciting cash prizes await the winners. Interested participants can register by calling Mob: 94821-15495.