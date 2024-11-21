45 vintage cars on historic drive via Mysuru

November 21, 2024

Mysuru: The FHVI Explore Karnataka Historic Drive 2024, a 1,100-kilometre rally covering Bengaluru, Hampi, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and Mysuru, entered Mysuru city last evening, turning the roads into a parade of timeless elegance.

Over 45 vintage cars, showcasing classic automotive charm, captivated residents and visitors, evoking a wave of nostalgia and delight.

Participants, comprising Indian and international vintage car enthusiasts, arrived with their prized vehicles at Southern Star Hotel. From there, the cars cruised through the city, eventually halting at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel premises. Later, the procession culminated at the illuminated Mysore Palace.

The rally was organised under the leadership of Dr. Raviprakash, President of the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI).

The participants, who enjoyed Mysuru’s rich cultural backdrop, are scheduled to return to Bengaluru today, marking the conclusion of the historic drive.