Illegal waste dumping persists on Ring Road

November 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite repeated awareness campaigns, cleaning initiatives, and the threat of penalties, waste and construction debris continue to plague the Ring Road in Mysuru.

The problem is exacerbated by a lack of awareness and understanding regarding the detrimental effects of such dumping. Many individuals remain oblivious to the environmental and public health consequences of their actions.

While laws prohibit the dumping of waste in public spaces, enforcement is lacking, often reduced to political assurances without tangible action. Along the 43.5-km Ring Road, residents find it more convenient to dump waste illegally than to dispose of it properly. Observing others engage in this behaviour further perpetuates the problem.

Areas like Pushpashrama in Naidu Nagar to Old Kesare Road till the Bannur Junction, between the Ring Road and the service roads, Narayana Hrudayalaya near Devanur Lake, Kamanakerehundi Road, NURM apartments, Srirampura to R.T. Nagar, Royal Inn Junction to Hinkal and Hinkal to Bogadi are prone to garbage dumping.

At several service roads like Srirampura to R.T. Nagar, Royal Inn Junction to Hinkal and Hinkal to Bogadi where numerous bars, liquor shops, dhabas and restaurants are located, people drink and eat in their vehicles by the side of the road and dump the waste at the spot before leaving the place. This has contributed to the increase of waste.

Certain areas, particularly the service roads of the Ring Road, have become hotspots for garbage and construction debris disposal by both individuals and businesses. Concerned residents are urging the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to install CCTV cameras along the Ring Road to catch and penalise violators.

The lack of dedicated garbage dumps in nearby villages, including Belavatta, Sathagalli, Hinkal, Koorgali, Bogadi, Srirampura, Hosahundi, Hanchya, Alanahalli, and Siddalingapura, exacerbates the issue.

Residents complain that despite garbage collection services reaching every household in the mornings, residents continue to dump waste along the Ring Road, tarnishing the environment.

Previous campaigns by the MCC have yielded temporary results, only to see waste dumping resume once the campaigns conclude. The burning of garbage adds to the woes, creating a nightmarish experience during the summer months.