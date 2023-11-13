Illegal waste dumping persists on Ring Road
News, Top Stories

Illegal waste dumping persists on Ring Road

November 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite repeated awareness campaigns, cleaning initiatives, and the threat of penalties, waste and construction debris continue to plague the Ring Road in Mysuru.

The problem is exacerbated by a lack of awareness and understanding regarding the detrimental effects of such dumping. Many individuals remain oblivious to the environmental and public health consequences of their actions.

While laws prohibit the dumping of waste in public spaces, enforcement is lacking, often reduced to political assurances without tangible action. Along the 43.5-km Ring Road, residents find it more convenient to dump waste illegally than to dispose of it properly. Observing others engage in this behaviour further perpetuates the problem.

Areas like Pushpashrama in Naidu Nagar to Old Kesare Road till the Bannur Junction, between the Ring Road and the service roads, Narayana Hrudayalaya near Devanur Lake, Kamanakerehundi Road, NURM apartments, Srirampura to R.T. Nagar, Royal Inn Junction to Hinkal and Hinkal to Bogadi are prone to garbage dumping.

At several service roads like Srirampura to R.T. Nagar, Royal Inn Junction to Hinkal and Hinkal to Bogadi where numerous bars, liquor shops, dhabas and restaurants are located, people drink and eat in their vehicles by the side of the road and dump the waste at the spot before leaving the place. This has contributed to the increase of waste.

Certain areas, particularly the service roads of the Ring Road, have become hotspots for garbage and construction debris disposal by both individuals and businesses. Concerned residents are urging the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to install CCTV cameras along the Ring Road to catch and penalise violators.

The lack of dedicated garbage dumps in nearby villages, including Belavatta, Sathagalli, Hinkal, Koorgali, Bogadi, Srirampura, Hosahundi, Hanchya, Alanahalli, and Siddalingapura, exacerbates the issue.

READ ALSO  Truck owners demand linkage to Ring Road

Residents complain that despite garbage collection services reaching every household in the mornings, residents continue to dump waste along the Ring Road, tarnishing the environment.

Previous campaigns by the MCC have yielded temporary results, only to see waste dumping resume once the campaigns conclude. The burning of garbage adds to the woes, creating a nightmarish experience during the summer months.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching