JD(S) carries out drought study in district

November 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State reeling under severe drought, a JD(S) team headed by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda carried out a drought study at Bettadur in Bilikere Hobli of Hunsur taluk yesterday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, G.T. Devegowda said the State is experiencing unprecedented drought with the failure of monsoon. Pointing out that according to an estimate, crops grown in 85,000 hectares of the district have wilted for want of rains, he said that the district has suffered a crop loss of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Charging the State Congress Government of failing to take drought relief measures and failing to come to the rescue of distressed farmers, he alleged that despite huge crop loss, the Government is yet to release compensation. Accusing the Government of wasting time in the name of seeking drought reports, he urged the Government to immediately release drought relief funds.

Stating that he will raise the issue of drought situation in the district during the winter session of the State Legislature set to commence from Dec. 4 at Belagavi, he said that the farmers are so upset that they are planning to prevent the Cabinet members and Legislators from entering Suvarna Soudha. He reiterated that the Government should come to the rescue of distraught farmers by immediately releasing funds for drought relief. The delegation visited other villages later in the day.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, former MLAs S.R. Mahesh, K. Mahadev and M. Ashwin Kumar, leader A. Ravi and others were present.