Bygone era gold treasure unearthed in Kodagu

November 13, 2023

Siddapura: In a stunning discovery, a trove of ancient gold, silver jewellery, and metal artefacts has been unearthed at Anandapura village on the main road of Siddapura in Kodagu district.

The remarkable find is located at the ancient Ishwara Temple, nestled within the Tata Coffee Estate in Anandapura village, falling under the Ammathi Gram Panchayat limits. Workers, involved in construction and pit digging yesterday, chanced upon an array of ancient artefacts, including gold and silver ornaments, ancient gold coins, rings, small crowns, and metal pieces shaped like the sun, reminiscent of bygone eras.

The Temple, dating back to ancient times, is situated within the Tata Coffee Estate, and the discovery occurred during the construction of a compound wall. While digging, workers unearthed two old boxes containing the ornaments and metal objects.

The estate manager was informed and the Police were alerted. Following the information, the Siddapura Police, along with the Tahsildar’s team, including Deputy Tahsildar Pradeep and Ammathi Gram Panchayat Revenue Inspector Anil Kumar, conducted a thorough inspection at the site.

Subsequently, the uncovered artifacts were handed over to the Virajpet Tahsildar for further investigation. Anticipating their transfer to the Archaeological Department, a detailed examination is expected to reveal the age of these artefacts, providing insights into the historical significance of these precious items.

The gold ornaments have sparked considerable interest. According to the Police and Revenue Department officers, the weight of the ornaments was initially estimated to be around 900 grams. However, upon weighing at the Virajpet Treasury, the total weight was recorded as 1 kg and 150 grams.

Deputy Tahsildar Pradeep mentioned that the confirmation of whether the ornaments are made of gold is still pending.

The articles will be handed over to the Archaeology Department through the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramarajan said that systematic procedures in line with rules have been followed, and permission from the Court will be sought before transferring the treasures to the Archaeology Department.