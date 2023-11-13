I am committed to Kodagu’s growth, says A.S. Ponnanna, Virajpet MLA

November 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna, Virajpet (Kodagu) MLA and legal advisor to the Chief Minister, said that he was committed to the comprehensive development of Kodagu, making it his responsibility.

He was speaking at the felicitation function organised in his honour and also in honour of Dr. Kalyatanda B. Ganapathy, recipient of Hon. Doctorate from the University of Mysore and Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, at Kodava Samaja auditorium in Vijayanagar I Stage last evening. The event was organised by Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Mysuru.

Outlining his vision for the district’s progress, Ponnanna emphasised that in addition to his Virajpet Constituency, he would strive to work for the overall development of the entire district. The MLA stressed the importance of collaborative efforts, involving all sections of the people including those from the grassroots level. Ponnanna underscored the importance of people’s mandate and the positive response from the government to achieve progress of the district within the democratic framework.

Seeking the co-operation of the Kodava community and other communities residing in Kodagu, as well as those with roots in the district, the MLA pledged to do his best for the district. He highlighted the historical role played by the people of Kodagu in being self-reliant in the matters of community service and infrastructure. He gave the example of many Kodava people donating their lands for constructing public buildings like schools and hospitals and also public water tanks and roads.

He said that 90 percent of the land where government buildings stand today in Kodagu were donated by the elders and ancestors. In fact, Kodavas never depended on the government and were self-reliant in all aspects. The community must continue self-reliance and be a model to the society, he said.

“People of Kodagu have elected me keeping aside all their political affiliations and many of my admirers have supported me forgetting my party affiliation. I am indebted to them and I am participating in all the events organised by associations and community organisations as I want to develop a non-political relationship with the people of Kodagu. Love and trust is important and it is beyond politics and politics is not permanent. I am here to gain your trust,” A.S. Ponnanna said.

“When I came here to canvass during my election, I had made a couple of promises. I am committed to fulfil those promises by making honest efforts,” he said.

The day-long event included the 19th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club in the morning, presided over by Club President Kuttimada D. Muthappa. The evening programme featured cultural activities, felicitation ceremony, ramp walk, dance and singing by members and a presentation by Kodava Knights Symphony.

On the occasion, former Presidents of Kodava Samaja Poyyetira S. Ganapathy, Kattera A. Kariappa and Balliamanda M Nanaiah were felicitated for their remarkable work in infrastructural development of the Samaja. Kariappa, however, could not attend as he is indisposed.

Former Presidents of Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club Machimada P. Nanaiah, Mullengada A. Kuttappa, Mechanda M. Karumbaiah and Puchimada K. Somaiah were also felicitated for their commendable work ever since the Club was established in 2002.

Chemira Thanisha Changappa, who received 16 gold medals in M.Tech. Urban Regional Planning, during the Convocation of the University of Mysore on Oct. 18, was also felicitated by the Club.

Kodava Samaja President Ponjanda A. Ganapathy, Vice-President Machimada P. Nanaiah, President of Kodagu Sahakara Sangha A.C. Nanjamma (Chambanda), President of Shree Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha Ponjanda Lovely Appaiah, Sree Cauvery Educational Institutions Chairman Meriyanda Naveen Chandra, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club Hon. Secretary Mechanda S. Bopanna, Vice-President Mederira K. Prakash, Joint Secretary Nagachettira Niran Uthappa, Treasurer Aramanamada M. Ponnanna, Club Committee Members Kottangada A. Pemmaiah, Mundottira C. Kaveen Kushalappa, Mandira T. Ramesh Poonacha, Kottangada Pradeep and Alameda Ponnanna, Corporator Maletira U. Subbaiah, Executive Director of Academy Newspapers Private Limited (publishers of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra) Kalyatanda Ralie Ganapathy, former Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Prof. Kambeyanda C. Belliappa, Sri Bhagavathy Kodava Souhardha Sahakara Sangha President Palandira Somanna, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Association President Nayakanda M. Thimmaiah and others were present.