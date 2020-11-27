IGP plays Good Samaritan
News

IGP plays Good Samaritan

November 27, 2020

Shifts critically injured man to hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar yesterday turned into a Good Samaritan by shifting a critically injured man to a hospital in his vehicle.

The injured man identified as Rangaswamy, a teacher at Ayarahalli village in the taluk was proceeding on the Ring Road near Siddarthanagar when he lost control of the bike and fell down near the Big Banyan Tree, resulting in him suffering serious head injuries and bleeding profusely.

Meanwhile, IGP Vipul Kumar, who was returning from Male Mahadeshwara Hill on the same road, saw a large crowd gathered on the road and asked his driver to stop the vehicle. The IGP, who got down from the vehicle, went near the crowd and saw a man critically injured and battling for life. He immediately asked his driver and the public to lift Rangaswamy and place him in his car. He then shifted the injured and admitted him to a hospital, thus displaying his humanitarian concern.

Rangaswamy is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The timely help by the IGP has been appreciated and lauded by the public on  social media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching