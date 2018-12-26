Chimp Guru dies at Mysuru Zoo
News

Chimp Guru dies at Mysuru Zoo

Mysuru: Guru, the 26-year-old male chimpanzee at Mysuru Zoo, died of respiratory failure on Dec. 24 night.

On Dec. 23, Guru was found dull and the Zoo Vets began the symptomatic treatment. The next day (Dec. 24), Zoo Veterinarians along with Dr. Sundar Raj, a consultant General Physician having experience with primates, continued the treatment. But Guru, who did not respond to the treatment, died at about 9.30 pm.

Later, a team of doctors comprising Veterinary Pathologist and Microbiologist from Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru, Veterinary Pathologist from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and experts from city’s K.R. Hospital and Gopala Gowda Hospital along with Zoo Veterinarians conducted post-mortem and opined that the cause of Guru’ death could be due to Respiratory Failure.

Guru, who was born on Feb. 11, 1992 to Lakshmi and Jamlu, was rescued from a circus by Arignar Zoological Park in Chennai and was handed over to Mysuru Zoo on Aug. 11, 2003, when he was 11-year-old, according to a press release from Ajit Kulkarni, Executive Director, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching