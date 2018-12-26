Chimp Guru dies at Mysuru Zoo

Mysuru: Guru, the 26-year-old male chimpanzee at Mysuru Zoo, died of respiratory failure on Dec. 24 night.

On Dec. 23, Guru was found dull and the Zoo Vets began the symptomatic treatment. The next day (Dec. 24), Zoo Veterinarians along with Dr. Sundar Raj, a consultant General Physician having experience with primates, continued the treatment. But Guru, who did not respond to the treatment, died at about 9.30 pm.

Later, a team of doctors comprising Veterinary Pathologist and Microbiologist from Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru, Veterinary Pathologist from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and experts from city’s K.R. Hospital and Gopala Gowda Hospital along with Zoo Veterinarians conducted post-mortem and opined that the cause of Guru’ death could be due to Respiratory Failure.

Guru, who was born on Feb. 11, 1992 to Lakshmi and Jamlu, was rescued from a circus by Arignar Zoological Park in Chennai and was handed over to Mysuru Zoo on Aug. 11, 2003, when he was 11-year-old, according to a press release from Ajit Kulkarni, Executive Director, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.

