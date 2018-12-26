GTD asks Chamundi Temple priests to drop their protest from Jan. 1    
GTD asks Chamundi Temple priests to drop their protest from Jan. 1    

 Mysuru:  District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has appealed the Chamundi Temple, sub-ordinate temples priests and  other Muzrai temple priests of the district not to resume their indefinite strike from Jan.1, 2019.

Replying to a query that the temple priests’ agitation would hurt the sentiments of the devotees here yesterday morning, the Minister said that he had already discussed with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy,  State Muzarai Minister Rajashekhar Patil at the recently held Winter Session of State Legislature at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. He said that the State Government will fulfil the demands of the priests.

“This is a State issue, Chief Minister will take an appropriate decision very shortly. The Chamundi Temple Priests must not hurt the sentiments of the devotees  by resuming their strike”, he added.

December 26, 2018

