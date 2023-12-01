CID to probe female foeticide racket: CM

December 1, 2023

Bengaluru: The State Government has handed over the female foeticide racket case that has sent shockwaves across the State to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) considering the enormity of the case spanning several districts.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, CM Siddharamaiah spoke to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar over phone yesterday night and issued directions in this regard.

Though the case has been registered at Baiyappanahalli Police Station, pregnant women from various parts of the State were subjected to sex determination tests at a scanning centre set up at a jaggery unit in Mandya district before aborting only female foetuses in Mysuru, according to preliminary investigation.

The racket is not restricted to a particular Police Station or a district and is suspected to have its roots spread beyond the State. So, the case is being handed over to CID for a thorough investigation, it is said.