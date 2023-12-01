KRRS opposes Intl. Cricket Stadium in city outskirts

December 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has opposed the construction of an international Cricket stadium at Huyilalu in the city outskirts and as well as the expansion of the runway of Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, KRRS President Badagalapaura Nagendra said that the place where the proposed International Cricket Stadium is set to come up at Huyilalu in Yelwalhobli, is an eco-sensitive zone. Asserting that Mysuru does not need any such stadium, he said that the KRRS would strongly oppose the stadium plans. Maintaining that the Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli does not need any expansion, Nagendra alleged that the expansion would pave the way for land grabbing in the name of development. Stating that the KRRS opposes MP PratapSimmha’s development model, he warned of an intensive agitation if the MP went ahead with his developmental plans, which is nothing but land deals.

Contending that the farmers agitation at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park has been partially successful, he said that the Government has convened a meeting with farmer leaders at Bengaluru on Dec.19 for discussing agrarian issues. The farmers will intensify the agitation if the Government does not fulfill or consider our demands during the meeting, he said.

KRRS office-bearers HoskoteBasavaraj, P. Marankaiah, Mandakalli Mahesh, ShivannaNaika and others were present at the press meet.